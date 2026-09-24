Education Ministry: Loss of higher education students to study abroad declines in 2026

Director General of the Directorate for Higher Education and Adult Education at the Ministry of Education and Science Oleh Sharov states that in 2026, there has been a reduction in the loss of higher education students due to the outflow of applicants abroad.

"We should view the qualitative changes regarding young people going abroad in a positive light. This year, we have fewer losses associated with graduates of general secondary education institutions going abroad," Sharov said at a press conference on Thursday in Kyiv, which was dedicated to the results of the 2026 admissions campaign.

He also said this year there were fewer applicants to higher education institutions in the eastern and southern regions, as well as in Kyiv.

"We are seeing a certain trend of migration among students applying to higher education institutions in the central and western regions of Ukraine," Sharov added.

As previously reported, in 2026, some 212,800 applicants received recommendations for admission to bachelor's programs, of whom 73,100 were recommended for state-funded spots; 80,300 applicants received recommendations for admission to master's programs, of whom 28,300 were recommended for state-funded spots.