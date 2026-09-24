Russian strikes destroy Branch No. 6, damage Nova Poshta sorting depot in Kyiv

Enemy strikes on Kyiv region during the night of September 24 destroyed Branch No. 6 and damaged a Nova Poshta sorting depot in Kyiv; there are no casualties, the company announced on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

It was also reported that some cargo was destroyed in the attack, and Nova Poshta is moving surviving parcels to another location. The company will provide recipients with the branch number and address separately. Nova Poshta will compensate clients for the declared value of shipments destroyed in the attack.

Nova Poshta also stated that cleanup operations are underway, while backup logistics arrangements have already been activated to minimize potential delivery delays.