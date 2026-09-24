Defense Ministry won’t appeal court rulings in cases involving deaths of military personnel

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will not appeal court rulings in cases related to the death or disappearance of military personnel, the ministry's press service reports.

As noted in a Telegram post, this applies to cases involving the declaration of a serviceman as deceased, the establishment of the fact of a serviceman's death, the establishment of kinship and paternity, and the establishment of facts necessary to obtain payments and benefits linked to a serviceman's disappearance or capture.

"For families, this means fewer unnecessary court procedures and less waiting. They will be able to proceed more quickly with processing the payments, benefits, and other social guarantees to which they are entitled," the message reads.

At the same time, the ministry noted that the decision not to appeal will not be automatic. Each case will be reviewed individually, taking into account case materials, the official position of the military unit, and other relevant evidence.

For instance, in cases regarding the declaration of a serviceman as deceased, consideration will be given to the military unit's position and the materials of the internal investigation, the unit's participation in the proceedings, and the court's compliance with legislation and Supreme Court practice. In cases establishing the fact of a serviceman's death, account will be taken of the fact that the serviceman is listed as missing under special circumstances. Court rulings, establishing a family relationship, will not be appealed if family members petitioned the court due to inaccuracies in a surname, first name, or patronymic; in cases establishing paternity, they will not be appealed if molecular-genetic testing confirms the probability of biological paternity regarding the child on the part of the deceased or fallen servicemember.

Rulings establishing facts required to obtain payments and benefits related to a servicemember’s disappearance or capture will not be appealed if the case materials confirm the servicemember's status and identify the individuals entitled to payments, provided the military unit is a party to the proceedings.

"If necessary, you can contact the Ministry of Defence hotline at 1512," the Ministry emphasized.