Ukrainian carries out attack at Benedictine monastery in Poland; Embassy strongly condemns incident

An armed attack took place at a Benedictine monastery in the town of Jarosław, in Poland's Subcarpathian Voivodeship, on Thursday morning. A 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen attacked five people—four men and one woman—with a knife, polsatnews.pl reports.

"Four men (including three priests) and one woman were injured. All were taken to the hospital. Initial reports indicated that three of them were in critical condition. It was later revealed that one of the priests had died," the report states.

According to reports, the attack occurred before a mass scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m.

The Ukrainian man who carried out the attack is in police custody. The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland has strongly condemned the attack.

"We consider any acts of violence unacceptable. It is particularly painful that this tragedy occurred in a place meant to be a sanctuary of prayer and mercy. Our thoughts and prayers today are with everyone affected by this tragedy. We extend our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We wish the injured a speedy recovery. There can be no justification for violence or attacks on people," the Embassy said on Facebook.

The Embassy expressed its gratitude to law enforcement officers, medical personnel, and all services that responded to the incident and are providing necessary assistance to the victims.

"We are confident that the competent authorities will thoroughly and objectively establish all the circumstances of the tragedy, and that those responsible will be held accountable in accordance with the law. In such difficult moments, it is especially important to maintain mutual support, remain steadfast in our respect for human life, and not allow pain to turn into hatred or further violence. Accountability for the crime must be based solely on the law," the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland emphasized.