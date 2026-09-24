Holy Intercession Church in Kyiv damaged in enemy attack

The Holy Intercession Church in Kyiv, built in 1906, was damaged in an enemy attack, Volodymyr Nakonechny, head of Podil District State Administration, reported in a Facebook post on Thursday.

According to him, it is the oldest church in Mostytsky and Vynohradar neighborhoods.

"The windows, domes, and the historic yellow Kyiv brick facade—the part of the church that has preserved the memory of this neighborhood for over a century—have been damaged. The enemy attacks not only people and their homes; it seeks to destroy our historical and spiritual heritage," the district administration head noted.