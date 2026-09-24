URCS opens Children's First Aid Academy in Volyn

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has opened a Children's First Aid Academy in Volyn.

“A new space has opened in Lutsk where children aged 5 to 14 can learn first aid in an engaging and age-appropriate way, gaining skills that could prove important in a critical situation,” URCS said on Facebook Thursday.

The Academy was launched by the Lutsk city branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross with grant support from the German Red Cross. The space is based at the Volyn regional branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross.

The training will combine essential knowledge with practical exercises, helping children not only understand what to do in an emergency but also feel confident putting their skills into practice.

The opening also featured the Academy’s first masterclass for children. Participants were introduced to the Academy, took part in practical training, and received their first certificates confirming their participation in the session.

The opening was attended by partners, colleagues, and representatives from the education sector who supported the creation of the new space and the development of first aid training for children.