US proposes three steps for war de-escalation – Zelenskyy

The administration of US President Donald Trump has proposed three steps for the de-escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine: a mutual cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure, the restoration of the Black Sea grain corridor, and the holding of a trilateral meeting between the US, Ukraine, and Russia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported.

Zelenskyy said in an interview with Axios that there was a proposal on the table at that moment regarding an energy truce and that they were ready.

According to the president, the US also aims to restore the operation of the Black Sea grain corridor and organize a trilateral meeting. The American side has proposed first holding a meeting of technical groups, noting that Abu Dhabi is one of the possible locations for it.

Zelenskyy stated that they were open to any country and any format.