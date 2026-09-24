Klitschko appeals to police over Municipal Guard actions in Teremky

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has appealed to the police with a request to provide a legal assessment of the events that took place on September 22 in Teremky, specifically regarding the actions of employees of the Municipal Guard municipal enterprise.

"I have appealed to law enforcement agencies—the police—to provide a legal assessment of the events that took place on September 22 in Teremky. In particular, regarding the actions of Municipal Guard employees," Klitschko wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, an internal investigation within the Municipal Guard municipal enterprise is to be conducted by the Municipal Security Department of Kyiv City State Administration.

As reported, Kyiv City Council deputies Alina Mykhailova (Holos faction) and Ksenia Semenova (Servant of the People faction) initiated the issue of dissolving Kyiv's Municipal Guard municipal enterprise for the duration of martial law.

Mykhailo made this announcement in a post shared on the Facebook social network, noting that together with Semenova, she was initiating the respective issue following events in Teremky residential neighborhood in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv, where, according to her, residents were physically pushed back during the construction of a backup heat mainline.

The conflict in Teremky arose around the construction of a backup heating network intended to provide backup heat supply to 183 residential buildings, three medical facilities, and 18 schools and kindergartens in the event of an emergency shutdown of CHPP-5. Within the construction corridor, the city plans to remove 662 trees, of which 56 are to be transplanted, as well as 70 bushes, 16 of which are to be transplanted.

Local residents oppose the destruction of trees in the green zone and insist on finding an alternative route for the heating network. On August 11, city authorities and Teremky residents agreed to check the feasibility of laying the network along an alternative route and introduced a two-week moratorium on tree felling. On September 1, Kyiv City State Administration stated that the existing project would be applied with maximum preservation of green spaces, including plans to preserve about 160 trees. On September 14, work resumed on the park territory, after which protest actions renewed. On September 21, law enforcement officers took the park area under protection, and Municipal Guard employees arrived at the scene.

On September 22, Kyiv City State Administration stated that Municipal Guard employees and National Police units were ensuring public order and safety during construction and installation work on laying the backup heating network in Teremky, Kyiv. According to Kyiv City State Administration, Municipal Guard employees were brought in to guard the construction site and prevent unauthorized persons from staying in the zone where special machinery and excavation work were operating.