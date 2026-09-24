Starlink base station providing communications for Ukraine set on fire in Poland

A fire broke out on Wednesday evening on the grounds of the Starlink satellite communications ground base station in Masovia (Poland), which provides internet connectivity for Central and Eastern Europe, including Ukraine, RMF24 reports.

"Late Wednesday evening, the owner of the plot hosting the telecommunication infrastructure elements called the emergency services hotline. He reported that an antenna fire had occurred. The power generator was also damaged. Firefighters arrived at the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze. According to preliminary findings by the services, a switchboard may have been deliberately set on fire. The second scenario to be considered is a short circuit in the electrical grid," the report states.

The police were called to the scene. The Internal Security Agency and the Central Bureau of Police Investigation were notified of the incident.

Police crime scene investigators are continuing to record evidence at the site of the fire. Preventive service officers are also patrolling the village.

According to Minister of Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski, much indicates that the fire was a deliberate attempt to disrupt the station's operation.

"The operator of this station is Exatel, a state-owned telecommunications operator that is one of the elements ensuring internet security and providing network access, including for Ukraine," Gawkowski stated.

He explained that a potential shutdown of such stations would cause disruptions in internet access and, consequently, in the operation of systems such as ATMs.

"Sometimes we do not realize that it is precisely such a telecommunication repeater that determines whether there will be internet access in a given part of Poland or Europe, including Ukraine," he emphasized.