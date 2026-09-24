EU approves EUR 3 bln allocation for Ukraine under Ukraine Facility, with Norway joining financing

The EU Council has approved the disbursement of nearly EUR 3 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility, with Norway joining Kyiv's financing with NOK 1 billion in non-repayable assistance.

The press service of the EU Council reported this in Brussels on Thursday.

"Ukraine will shortly receive nearly EUR 3 billion after the Council approved the eighth regular tranche under the EU Ukraine Facility. For the first time, nearly EUR 800 million of this amount will be provided through a loan under the Ukraine Support Loan program," the press release states.

The EU Council noted that the approved disbursement is the result of "Ukraine's successful implementation of ten target steps." "To date, Ukraine has fulfilled 84 out of 95 target steps envisaged by the Plan, which accounts for approximately 88% of the volume planned for this stage," the report states.

The EU Council recalled that funding under the Ukraine Facility is aimed at strengthening macroeconomic stability, the recovery and modernization of Ukraine, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of public administration, and supporting reforms.

In addition, the EU Council today amended the Ukraine Plan to include a voluntary financial contribution from Norway in the amount of NOK 1 billion (approximately EUR 92 million) in the form of non-repayable assistance.

As known, the Ukraine Facility program provides for the possibility of voluntary contributions by EU member states, third countries, and international organizations. In particular, over the past year, Sweden has already made additional voluntary contributions totaling over EUR 253 million.

Norway has become the first non-EU country to contribute to the first pillar of the Ukraine Facility ("Support for Ukraine through the Ukraine Plan"). Additionally, the United Kingdom recently directed over EUR 17 million to the second pillar of the program ("Investment Framework for Ukraine").

As previously reported, the Ukraine Facility program entered into force on March 1, 2024, and provides for the provision of over EUR 50 billion in grants and loans to support the recovery, reconstruction, and modernization of Ukraine through 2027. Of this amount, more than EUR 40 billion is channeled toward reforms and investments outlined in the "Ukraine Plan" – the roadmap for recovery and EU accession, with disbursements conditional upon Ukraine's fulfillment of the targets set out in the Plan. Following this eighth tranche, the total volume of funds received by Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility since mid-2024 will exceed EUR 32 billion.