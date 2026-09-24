Interior minister: woman walking to shelter, man in underpass killed in night attack on Kyiv

In Kyiv, a woman who was walking to a shelter and a man who was waiting out the Russian attack in an underground pedestrian crossing were killed as a result of the night attack by Russia, while six agricultural enterprise workers were killed in a morning Russian strike on Kharkiv region, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivsky has reported.

Writing on his Telegram channel on Thursday, the minister noted that the agricultural enterprise workers in the Kharkiv region were sorting vegetables at the time of the attack, resulting in six deaths and 12 injuries.

In Kyiv, according to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, more than 50 civilian objects were damaged as a result of the night shelling, including residential buildings, post offices, a maternity hospital, and a textile enterprise.

"Unfortunately, two people were killed – a woman who was walking to a shelter and a man who was waiting out the Russian attack in an underground crossing. Another eight people were wounded, among them a police officer who arrived to help the victims. Two people are in critical condition," Vyhivsky reported.

In addition, as the minister informed, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions were under attack at night. "In Odesa, strike drones attacked a shopping center and a polyclinic building," he specified.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the terror against civilians is currently ongoing, with air raid alerts declared in many regions. In Kyiv, as the minister noted, cars caught fire as a result of the morning attack, while in Vinnytsia, Rivne, and Zhytomyr regions, the enemy is attempting to target infrastructure and civilian enterprises.