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Zelenskyy confident Trump will convey request to Xi to influence Putin on de-escalation

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Zelenskyy confident Trump will convey request to Xi to influence Putin on de-escalation
Photo: https://www.bloomberg.com

US President Donald Trump will convey the request of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Chinese leader Xi Jinping to influence Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to end the war and take de-escalation steps.

Speaking with journalists after his address at the UN General Assembly, Zelenskyy noted that he had frankly asked the US President that day to talk with Xi Jinping and request the Chinese leader to influence Putin to end the war or at least take de-escalation steps, in which he was certain China was also interested.

According to him, this concerned, in particular, possible agreements in the energy and grain sectors, viewing it as a demonstration of de-escalation and a gesture toward those great countries and their leaders.

Zelenskyy added that Trump had confirmed his readiness to convey the respective request to Xi Jinping, noting that after he asked President Trump, the US leader said he would convey everything to him.

#statement #china #deescalation #putin #trump #xi_jinping
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