Cabinet approves installation of Mazepa monument on site of dismantled Lenin statue in Kyiv

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the installation of a monument to Hetman of Ukraine Ivan Mazepa on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard in Kyiv—at the site of the dismantled monument to Vladimir Lenin, the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has reported.

"Ivan Mazepa is one of the key figures in Ukrainian history, a nation-builder who consistently defended Ukraine's political agency and supported the development of Ukrainian culture and education. Kyiv must honor his memory with dignity in the public space. It is important for us that the future monument appears as a result of an open competition, involving the professional community and adhering to all necessary procedures," Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna's press service quoted her as saying.

It is noted that an open competition for the best sketch project will be held to determine the appearance of the future monument. In particular, its organization will be ensured by the Ministry of Culture together with the State Agency of Ukraine for Arts and Artistic Education and Kyiv City State Administration.

In addition, the Ministry of Culture will become the customer for the design and manufacturing of the monument.

"The installation of the monument and the improvement of the adjacent territory will be financed from Kyiv's budget. Funds from other sources not prohibited by law may also be attracted for the design and production of the monument. The final cost will be determined after the competition and approval of the design and estimate documentation," the report states.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the installation of a bust of Hetman Ivan Mazepa in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra on Constitution Day, and also initiated the erection of a monument to Ivan Mazepa on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard at the site of the dismantled monument to Vladimir Lenin.

According to Head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINP) Oleksandr Alfiorov, the architectural competition for projects of the Mazepa monument in Kyiv will take place in 2026.