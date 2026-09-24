Air defense downs 219 UAVs, 8 missiles; hits at 13 locations

Ukraine's Defense Forces neutralized 227 enemy targets overnight Thursday, though hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 13 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"According to preliminary data as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 227 targets: 4 Zircon anti-ship missiles, 3 Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 1 'Banderol'/'Dan-T', 219 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of UAVs," the report says.

As reported, on the night of September 24 (from 18:00 on September 23), the enemy attacked with Zircon anti-ship missiles from Russia's Kursk, Rostov, and Oryol regions, Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Russia's Kursk and Bryansk regions, [and] 282 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Gerberas, 'Banderol'/'Dan-T' loitering munitions, and 'Parodiya' type decoy drones from the directions of Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akharsk (Russia), TOT Donetsk, Hvardiiske, Chauda (TOT of AR Crimea) and the waters of the Azov Sea.

The main directions of the attack were Odesa region and Kyiv region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare (EW) and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the fall of shot-down (debris) at 10 locations.

The attack is ongoing; dozens of enemy UAVs are in the airspace, the command added.