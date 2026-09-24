Zelenskyy, Erdoğan discuss Black Sea security, Drone Deal

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed security in the Black Sea and the operation of the maritime export corridor with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"Met with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. We discussed security in the Black Sea, primarily how to ensure the operation of the maritime export corridor," the President's Telegram channel states.

According to the Ukrainian leader, there are countries on every continent that depend on Ukrainian food exports. He emphasized that various options are currently on the table for how exports can be fully restored.

"What is needed is solely Russia's readiness to stop its terrorist strikes against our infrastructure so that Ukraine can reciprocally halt its long-range responses," he stressed.

Zelenskyy also briefed Erdoğan on contacts with the American team. The parties discussed bilateral issues as well: the free trade area and a potential Drone Deal.

Zelenskyy thanked him for the consistent support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. "And it is truly very important that Russia's war against Ukraine ends precisely in this way: with dignity and respect for international law," he emphasized.