Russia is using citizens from 47 countries in its war against Ukraine, including Nepal, India, Cuba, Sudan, and South Africa, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated.

Speaking at the general debate of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had encountered not only North Korean prisoners of war, noting that Russia used citizens of 47 countries in its war and that nations such as Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, India, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan, South Africa, and many others were involved.

The President appealed directly to each representative of these 47 countries.

Emphasizing that point, he noted that leaders were aware of what Russia was doing with their people and citizens, and urged them to take care of them and prevent them from ending up on another front. He further called on them not to let Putin drag their countries into the war, nor allow Russia to extinguish its fires, cover up its shame, and pay for its madness with the lives of their people.