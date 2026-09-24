Zelenskyy: Ukraine successfully tests 4 new drone interceptors

The Ukrainian military has successfully tested four new interceptor drones against jet drones, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported.

Speaking at the general debate of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's military had already successfully tested four new unmanned interceptor drones against Russian jet drones, and therefore the country was scaling up production volumes and would manufacture them.

On September 18, Zelenskyy reported that two companies had successfully passed combat tests of interceptors for Russian jet drones, and now a format needs to be found to accelerate and scale up production. The President recalled that 67 companies are working on jet drone interceptors, and contracts are already being signed.