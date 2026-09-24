Zelenskyy: meeting with von der Leyen entirely positive as teams work on funding solutions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was "entirely positive," noting that the Ukrainian and European teams are working on solutions regarding financial support for Ukraine.

Addressing earlier media reports about a tense meeting with the European Commission President, Zelenskyy emphasized that the conversation was, on the contrary, very positive and that the teams would develop the necessary solutions.

According to him, the discussions focused on the funding deficit Ukraine faces amid the war, particularly for supporting the military and procuring weaponry.

The parties separately addressed financial assistance under a €90 billion loan package, of which €45 billion is designated for the current year. Zelenskyy noted that a portion of these funds is unconditional, while another part is tied to the Verkhovna Rada's adoption of relevant draft laws.

The President explained that under wartime conditions, parliament cannot operate on a normal schedule due to air raid alerts and necessary interruptions, pointing out the need for flexibility regarding timelines given the realities of a country at war.

As previously reported by Bloomberg, the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in New York was described as tense due to differences concerning further budgetary and defense support for Ukraine.