Zelenskyy considers G20 one of best opportunities for trilateral meeting with Trump, Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the G20 summit a potential opportunity to hold a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia that could yield a real outcome.

Speaking to journalists after his address at the UN General Assembly, Zelenskyy stated that he believed it was one of the best opportunities proposed by the American side, specifically by President Trump, regarding the G20, noting that it is scheduled for December 12 and could serve as a potential moment for a trilateral meeting with a real result.

According to him, Ukraine has already discussed the possibility of such a format and its readiness for the meeting with the American side, emphasizing that a key factor is the participation of US President Donald Trump along with broad representation from G20 countries.

The President noted that this indicates participation extends beyond Europe—which he remarked might either please or annoy Putin—to include European partners, representatives from the Middle East, other countries, China, and India.

Zelenskyy pointed out that the G20 represents diverse nations, including those holding differing positions on Ukraine and Russia as well as those maintaining ongoing economic relations with the Russian Federation, which in his view creates a possible atmosphere where a result can be achieved.

He added that Ukraine will support such a format if a relevant agreement is reached.