About 30,000 consumers left without electricity in Poltava region due to severe weather

Due to severe weather conditions, an emergency power outage occurred in Poltava region, temporarily leaving about 30,000 consumers without electricity, Head of Poltava Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Diakhivnych has reported.

"Due to severe weather conditions, an emergency power outage occurred," he wrote on Telegram.

As Diakhivnych reported, about 30,000 consumers in the region are temporarily without electricity.

He added that specialists from JSC Poltavaoblenergo are already working to restore power supply.