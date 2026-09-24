Poland scrambles military aviation for 2nd time due to fresh Russian strikes on Ukraine – Armed Forces

The Polish military has deployed aviation in its airspace for the second time due to Russia's fresh strikes on the territory of Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has reported.

During the first deployment of aviation, the Polish military reported that in connection with the strikes of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, military aviation was operating in Polish airspace. Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were put on alert.

"These measures are of a preventive nature and are aimed at ensuring the safety of the airspace and protecting it, especially in areas adjacent to threatened zones," the command's message on the social network X says.

Subsequently, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported the completion of military aviation operations conducted to ensure security during Russian strikes on targets in Ukraine.

"We report that no violations of the airspace of the Republic of Poland were recorded," the command noted.

Approximately an hour after this report, the Polish military announced the repeated deployment of aviation due to fresh Russia strikes on Ukraine.

"Attention. In connection with the fresh strikes of Russia on the territory of Ukraine, carried out using air attack weapons, military aviation is operating in Polish airspace again," the report says.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces noted that in accordance with applicable procedures through the Air Operations Center – Air Component Command – the necessary forces and assets were deployed. Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems went on alert again.