Sybiha: Putin answered world leaders' call for truce with strikes on Kyiv, Odesa

Vladimir Putin has clearly responded with fresh strikes on Kyiv and Odesa to the call by world leaders at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly to stop the war and agree to a truce, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha has stated.

"World leaders and diplomats at the 81st UNGA High-Level week have been consistently calling for Russia to end the war and accept a ceasefire. Putin made his response clear: heavy ballistic strikes on Kyiv, Odesa, and other Ukrainian cities this night," he wrote on the social network X.

The minister noted that there are already dead and wounded, while the attack is ongoing.

Sybiha emphasized that the escalation of terror by Russia proves that active diplomacy must be accompanied by crushing pressure on Putin's regime and unwavering support for Ukraine's defense.

"That is why our negotiations are focusing on steps to close our sky and protect our people from Russia’s ballistic terror. I rely on our partners to deliver on the agreements made during this week’s intensive talks as soon as possible," the minister stressed.