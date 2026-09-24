Zelenskyy: Russia loses over 248,000 dead, wounded since start of 2026

In the first eight months of 2026, the Russian army lost 248,964 personnel killed and wounded on the battlefield in Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated.

"And this year alone, from January through August, the Russian army lost 248,964 people in eight months. 248,000 dead and severely wounded," Zelenskyy said while speaking at the general debate of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

The President also noted that Vladimir Putin is making a promise to capture Donbas for the 17th or 18th time in five years, but then changes the timelines, and Putin will fail this time as well.

"But after that, he will make it clear to the entire world once again that even our Donetsk region is too small for him. He wants more of our cities – Odesa and Kharkiv, Dnipro and others," Zelenskyy emphasized.