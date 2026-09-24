Zelenskyy tells Dutch PM Ukraine ready to stop striking Russian energy, export sectors on condition of reciprocity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly during a meeting with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten, has stated Ukraine's readiness not to strike Russian energy and export targets provided Moscow shows a reciprocal willingness.

"Met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten at the UN. I briefed him on the latest negotiations with the American side and the proposals for de-escalation currently on the table," the President's Telegram channel states.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine desires peace like no other, and "we are ready to act symmetrically and not respond against the aggressor's energy and export sectors if there is a corresponding readiness in Moscow."

He noted that instead of readiness, there are currently Russian strikes with ballistic missiles and jet drones, which is why Ukraine is doing everything to protect its people.

"And the Netherlands' assistance – military, energy, financial – truly helps strengthen our positions. I thank the Netherlands and Rob personally for always standing with Ukraine," the President added.