Zelenskyy meets Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in New York

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa in New York.

"Met with President of Syria Ahmed al-Sharaa in New York," the President wrote on Telegram.

According to him, a year ago during the General Assembly, Ukraine and Syria restored diplomatic relations.

"It is important that over this year there is already political, economic, and security dynamics, in particular our dialogue at the leadership level. Ukraine is open to continuing to develop this, working together for greater security in all dimensions and for every region," Zelenskyy noted.