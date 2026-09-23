Rubio on energy truce between Russia and Ukraine: It’s difficult, but we’ll try

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that Washington would attempt to broker an energy truce between Russia and Ukraine, but noted that this is a complex task because both sides have identified energy as a strategic target of their military operations.

Rubio said at a briefing on Wednesday that when it comes to energy from the Russian perspective, the energy-related strikes they face target oil refineries and their oil and gas industry. For the Ukrainian side, energy means its power grid and the approach of winter, with the fear of losing electricity supplies. So, when it comes to energy, it means two different things to different people. Complicating matters further is the fact that energy strikes are central to the tactical actions carried out by both sides.

He noted that Ukrainians strike Russian targets, damaging their energy sector—a key source of revenue. The Russian side, in turn, damages the Ukrainian side by striking its power grid, especially ahead of winter, he said. Thus, the problem lies in the fact that both sides have identified energy as a strategic target of their military operations.

However, according to Rubio, this has global implications regarding oil and gas, as well as a very real and immediate impact on life in Ukraine, especially given these threats.

Nevertheless, Rubio expressed the view that the effort is worth making—it would be beneficial for the world and for both countries alike.