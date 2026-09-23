Interior minister: European integration requires legislative changes, effective law enforcement agencies

It is necessary to draft legislative changes and ensure the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies in order to achieve concrete results on the path to European integration, Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivsky said.

The minister said he held an online meeting with representatives of the European Commission led by Wolfgang Nozar, head of the Unit for Governance, Rule of Law, and Financial Assistance at the Directorate-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighborhood. According to him, this is already the third such meeting this year. "We are continuing a substantive dialogue on the implementation of reforms and the fulfillment of Ukraine's commitments on the path to EU membership," Vyhivsky said on Telegram on Wednesday.

He said: "For the Ministry of Internal Affairs, European integration is one of the key areas of focus. We must develop legislative changes to achieve concrete results: strong institutions, effective law enforcement agencies, and European-level security for citizens."

According to the minister, the full-scale Russian invasion has not halted progress in this direction. "Along with carrying out combat missions on the front lines, we continue to build up the internal security system," Vyhivsky said.

He thanked the representatives of the European Commission for their constructive dialogue and consistent support for Ukraine on its path toward the EU.