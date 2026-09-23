EU may restrict funding for organisations supporting Russia's return to intl sports – Bidny

Ukraine's Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidny believes that one way to prevent Russians from returning to international sports is to restrict European funding for organizations that facilitate this.

"Whether Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to participate in international competitions wearing their national symbols is a matter that often depends on the host country. Therefore, we continue to work with the governments of various countries to expand the coalition of those who support Ukraine's position, which is based on the principles of justice, international law, and shared values," Bidny said on Facebook following an online meeting with Finland's Minister of Youth, Sports, and Physical Activity Mika Poutala.

It is noted that the parties discussed how they could strengthen measures to counter the return and normalization of Russia's presence in international sports. "In particular, to advocate for this issue at the European Union level. One possible approach is to work toward restricting European funding for organizations that facilitate the return of Russia and Belarus to international sports. This is a matter of protecting EU values," Bidny added.

Separately, the ministers discussed the issue of rebuilding sports infrastructure.

"Finland has experience building underground sports facilities that can serve as both training halls and shelters. We agreed to study this experience in more detail and to involve Finland in joint work on such projects in Ukraine," Bidny said.