Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Russian airstrikes on Oleksandrivka in Donetsk region: Five killed, six wounded – administration

1 min read
Add as source
Russian airstrikes on Oleksandrivka in Donetsk region: Five killed, six wounded – administration
Photo: https://t.me/VadymFilashkin

The death toll from the Russian airstrike on the village of Oleksandrivka in Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region has risen to five dead and six wounded, with people, including two children, still trapped under the rubble, according to Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"The death toll in Oleksandrivka has risen to five dead and six wounded. According to preliminary information, seven people, including two children, are still trapped under the rubble," he said on Telegram on Wednesday.

As previously reported, on September 23 at around 10:00, the occupiers dropped four aerial bombs on the village. According to the Regional Military Administration, the strikes damaged 12 high-rise buildings, 42 private homes, an administrative building, a kindergarten, a store, and seven cars. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Earlier reports indicated four fatalities and four injured.

#oleksandrivka #victims
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT