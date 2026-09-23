Russian airstrikes on Oleksandrivka in Donetsk region: Five killed, six wounded – administration

The death toll from the Russian airstrike on the village of Oleksandrivka in Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region has risen to five dead and six wounded, with people, including two children, still trapped under the rubble, according to Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"The death toll in Oleksandrivka has risen to five dead and six wounded. According to preliminary information, seven people, including two children, are still trapped under the rubble," he said on Telegram on Wednesday.

As previously reported, on September 23 at around 10:00, the occupiers dropped four aerial bombs on the village. According to the Regional Military Administration, the strikes damaged 12 high-rise buildings, 42 private homes, an administrative building, a kindergarten, a store, and seven cars. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Earlier reports indicated four fatalities and four injured.