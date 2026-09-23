Rubio says USA needs to maintain dialogue with China despite differences

The United States needs to maintain high-level contacts with China despite serious disagreements between the two countries, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday.

“There are, of course, serious differences between our countries. But to think that we will not engage with China at the highest level would be irresponsible,” he told reporters in New York.

Rubio said the United States and China have the world’s two largest economies and “the two most powerful militaries,” making it important for the countries to keep communication channels open and hold high-level meetings.

He also said U.S.-China relations “will define the 21st century.”