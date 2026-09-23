Diaspora Alliance for Ukraine's Recovery now unites reps from 16 countries – Social Policy Ministry

KYIV. Sept 23 (Interfax-Ukraine) –The Diaspora Alliance for Ukraine's Recovery has already been joined by 38 members and 10 partners from 16 countries—Ukraine, the USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Spain, Estonia, Slovakia, Romania, and Slovenia—according to the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

"Regardless of whether people plan to return or continue living abroad, they can contribute to Ukraine's recovery and development and join in our shared Ukrainian and European future. The Diaspora Alliance provides an opportunity to join forces and collaboratively develop concrete solutions to enhance this contribution," the Ministry quoted Deputy Minister Ilona Havronska as saying following a meeting of the Alliance's co-chairs on September 22.

She emphasized that the Alliance's areas of work directly align with the strategic priorities of the Ukrainian government, specifically regarding human capital development, employment and entrepreneurship, support for private initiatives and investment, European integration, and the recovery and development of Ukrainian communities and regions.

It is noted that the Alliance's thematic working groups can develop proposals in these areas to harness the potential of the Ukrainian diaspora.

Following the meeting, participants outlined the next steps for the Alliance's work, including preparations for the first in-person meeting and the definition of strategic priorities and work plans for the thematic working groups for 2027.

As previously reported, the Diaspora Alliance for Ukraine’s Recovery was initiated in 2025 following consultations organized by the International Organization for Migration (IOM)—involving over 40 diaspora organizations from Europe and North America—and was presented at the 2025 Ukraine Recovery Conference with the support of the Italian and Ukrainian governments. The Alliance aims to transform global solidarity into coordinated, concrete, and long-term support for Ukraine’s recovery.

The inaugural meeting of the Diaspora Alliance for Ukraine’s Recovery took place on March 2, 2026. It was noted at the time that the Alliance had been joined by 24 members and 5 partners from 10 countries: Ukraine, the USA, Canada, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Spain, Slovakia, Germany, and Romania.