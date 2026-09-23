Part of Kyiv's Parkovy exhibition and convention center damaged in drone attack – Lean Institute

The building housing Parkovy convention and exhibition center in downtown Kyiv sustained damage during a Russian drone attack on Wednesday, according to the Lean Institute, a representative office of the global non-governmental Lean Global Network, which was holding an event there.

"Today, on the first day of the Lean Summit, an emergency occurred that resulted in damage to part of Parkovy convention and exhibition center building. According to preliminary information, everyone is alive and unharmed. That is the most important thing right now. We hope that each of you is doing well," the institute said on Facebook page on Wednesday.

A video filmed from Parkova Road is circulating on social media, showing smoke rising above Parkovy exhibition and convention center building. However, no visible damage to the building's facade can be seen.