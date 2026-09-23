PUMB reports 2-fold increase in strikes on its lending clients in August – CEO

First Ukrainian International Bank (PUMB, Kyiv) recorded 80 strikes on its lending clients in August, compared with 40 in July, PUMB CEO Serhiy Chernenko said.

"Unfortunately, the scale of destruction is increasing. The largest amount I see among clients is around UAH 1.5 billion in total losses. So this is becoming quite critical," he said at the Economic Resilience Forum organized by Forbes Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to Chernenko, the bank does not yet have statistics for September, but the number of strikes will be no lower than in August.

PUMB is the largest privately owned bank in Ukraine. Its ultimate beneficiary is Rinat Akhmetov.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, as of Aug 1, 2026, PUMB ranked fifth among 59 banks in Ukraine, with total assets of UAH 252.24 billion. The bank's loan portfolio increased 22.2% over the first seven months of 2026, to UAH 119.91 billion.