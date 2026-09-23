Russia strikes two WOG oil depots – company

The WOG gas station chain reported that Russia had recently carried out strikes on two of the company's oil depots.

"Over the past few days, two oil depots belonging to the WOG gas station chain have been subjected to targeted enemy strikes," the chain said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

WOG said that no one was injured during the attacks.

As previously reported, on Wednesday, September 23, Russia struck the Ukrnafta gas station chain for the sixth time in recent weeks.

As First Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Denys Shmyhal said during Question Time with the government in parliament on August 21, more than 300 gas stations in Ukraine have been damaged or completely destroyed as a result of Russian strikes over the past six months.