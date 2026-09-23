URCS operates at two locations following UAV strikes on Kyiv

Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) assisted victims following drone attacks at two locations in Kyiv.

"A team from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society's Emergency Response Unit worked at the sites of the attacks in the capital alongside other emergency services. Volunteers worked at two locations," the society said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Volunteers searched the area for victims and provided first aid to eight people with injuries of varying severity; two received psychological support.

As previously reported, two people were killed and 43 were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv.