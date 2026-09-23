Russian military helicopter violates Polish airspace

On Wednesday, September 23, a Russian Armed Forces Mi-8 helicopter violated Polish airspace, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported.

The incident reportedly occurred at 11:08 a.m. north of the town of Braniewo.

"The helicopter was flying from Kaliningrad region. It entered Polish airspace to a maximum depth of approximately 300 meters and remained there for 42 seconds," the command stated in a post on the social network X.

The helicopter's flight was tracked by Polish Armed Forces radar systems. Fighter jets were scrambled, and ground-based forces and assets were placed on alert.

"The nature of the incident indicates that Russia is once again testing the readiness of our air defense. Air defense crews of the Republic of Poland maintain round-the-clock surveillance and remain in a state of constant readiness to ensure the security of Polish airspace," the command emphasized.