Ukraine agrees to full, immediate, unconditional ceasefire, calls on Russia to do same – joint statement by 51 UN member states

Ukraine has agreed to a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire; we call on Russia to finally do the same. This is stated in a joint statement in support of Ukraine issued by 51 member states of the United Nations (UN), with the participation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, during a press briefing ahead of a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine.

"As the Security Council meets to discuss the situation in Ukraine, we reaffirm our shared commitment to the principles of the UN Charter and to peace. We stand in solidarity with Ukraine as it continues to face Russia's war of aggression. We recall that the UN Charter upholds the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all States, and the inherent right of self-defence," reads the statement, which is available to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

The document also emphasizes that, as of March 2025, Ukraine has agreed to a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire. "We call on Russia to finally do the same, as a necessary step towards meaningful diplomacy and negotiations leading to peace."

The statement notes that after four years, six months, and thirty days of full-scale war, the human toll continues to rise. "We are deeply concerned by Russia's escalation against civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine causing record high number of casualties in the last months, as recorded by the UN. We call for full respect for international humanitarian law, accountability and for the protection of civilians."

In addition, the signatories expressed particular concern over the attacks in the Black Sea. "We are deeply concerned by Russia's escalation against civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine causing record high number of casualties in the last months, as recorded by the UN. We call for full respect for international humanitarian law, accountability and for the protection of civilians."

The signatories of the statement also called on Russia to "ensure the immediate, safe and unconditional return to Ukraine of all arbitrarily detained, forcibly transferred or deported Ukrainian civilians, including children, as well as the complete return of all prisoners of war and the return of all internees, as significant confidence-building measures."

"Ukraine wants peace. We want peace. Russia must stop its aggression, accept a ceasefire, and engage meaningfully in negotiations towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in accordance with international law," the signatory countries concluded in the statement.

The statement was signed by: the European Union, Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Panama, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.