Two killed, 36 injured in enemy strikes on Kyiv – capital's police

Two people were killed and 36 residents injured in an enemy drone attack on the capital on September 23, Kyiv police reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The message notes that a gas station, a business center building, an office space, a private house, a shop, and vehicles were damaged in the city.

"In particular, a secondary strike occurred at one of the locations," police specified.

Police officers, rescue workers, medics, and other specialized services continue to work at the hit sites.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of the Russian war crime against the civilian population.

"In the event of a renewed air threat, we urge everyone to stay in safe locations until the all-clear is given!" the capital's police urged.