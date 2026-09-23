Russian FPV drone attack kills Druzhkivka resident, injures another – Interior Ministry

One person was killed and another seriously injured in the town of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, following an attack by a Russian FPV drone, the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, two civilians were transporting water by bicycle when a Russian FPV drone attacked them: one man died at the scene, while the other sustained serious injuries.

The ministry reported that officers from the National Police's Khyzhak (Predator) brigade spotted the injured man on the road. They evacuated him in an armored vehicle and handed him over to medical personnel.