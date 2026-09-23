EU expects Ukraine to implement reforms to unlock EUR 20 bln in budget support

Ukraine could receive EUR 20 billion in budget support from the European Union if it implements reforms related to the rule of law and the fight against corruption, European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier said.

Mercier said the EU's financial support plan for Ukraine includes reforms ranging from the energy sector to the rule of law, as well as a ten-point plan focused on rule-of-law and anti-corruption reforms. He said implementation of the reforms in 2026 would allow EUR 20 billion in budget support to be disbursed.

He said the reform plan had been agreed with the Ukrainian authorities and ratified by the Verkhovna Rada, making progress on implementation particularly important.

Mercier also said that European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos had sent letters to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and the prime minister last week, stressing the importance of work on the reforms.