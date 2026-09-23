Kyiv authorities containing pollution in Syrets Stream and Kyrylivske Lake following Russian attack – authorities

Specialists in Kyiv are containing minor pollution in Syrets Stream and Kyrylivske Lake that occurred after an industrial facility was damaged in a Russian attack on September 22, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reported on its Telegram channel.

Following the extinguishing of the fire and subsequent rainfall, residues of an oil emulsion from the surfaces of the damaged facility entered the surface runoff system. Specialists detected a thin oil-water film, 0.5 microns thick, on the surface of the stream.

Specialists have collected water samples to determine the actual level of pollution and assess its impact on the water bodies. The subsequent set of necessary measures will be determined based on the results of laboratory analyses.

"The attack dislodged the containment boom that was separating the stream's outflow and containing the pollution on the lake. Specialists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have restored the distribution containment boom on the lake. Meanwhile, the containment boom on the stream withstood the load and continues to hold back the pollution," the agency stated on Wednesday.

Specialists from the municipal enterprise Pleso cleared the storm drain grate, removed the dislodged sorption booms, and installed new ones.