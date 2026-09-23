Suziria Group office in Kyiv's Europassage business center damaged by Russian drone

Offices of Suziria Group and MasterZoo, a company belonging to the group, located in Kyiv's Europassage business center, were hit during a Russian drone attack, with four employees injured.

“This morning, one of our office buildings – the Europassage business center in Kyiv, where Suziria Group and MasterZoo are located – was hit during a Russian drone attack. Emergency services are still working at the site,” Suziria Group said on LinkedIn.

The company said four of its employees were injured while moving to a shelter and received medical assistance. The company is maintaining close contact with them and their families and ensuring they receive the necessary support.

As reported, a Suziria Group warehouse in the Kyiv region was damaged in a Russian attack on the night of Sept 19. The company said the facility comprised 10,000 square meters of modern logistics infrastructure, including 2,000 square meters of additional capacity that it added and fully equipped this year.