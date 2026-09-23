Four people injured, civilian facilities and vehicles damaged in Russian guided aerial bomb strike on Sumy – Regional Administration

Four people were injured in a strike by Russian forces using guided aerial bombs on Sumy; civilian infrastructure, residential areas, non-residential buildings, and vehicles were also damaged, reported Oleh Hryhorov, head of Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"Preliminary reports indicate three strikes on the city's Zarichny district," Hryhorov wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, the enemy targeted residential areas, civilian infrastructure, and non-residential buildings. Vehicles were damaged. A large-scale fire broke out at the site of one of the hits.

"Four injured people have already been taken to the hospital. Medical personnel are providing all necessary care," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.