Humanitarian worker killed, another wounded in Donetsk region due to shelling – UN

A humanitarian worker was killed in Donetsk region as a result of shelling by Russia, another was wounded, and the offices and warehouses of two humanitarian organizations were damaged, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Matthias Schmale said.

"Extremely disturbing news from Donetsk region, where one humanitarian worker was killed and another was wounded as a result of shelling by the Russian armed forces, and the offices and warehouses of two humanitarian organizations were damaged," Schmale said on Telegram on Wednesday.

He expressed his condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased humanitarian worker.

"Every such shelling endangers people's lives and hinders the delivery of aid to civilians who desperately need it," the UN system coordinator in Ukraine said.

According to the press service of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ukraine, threats to humanitarian workers are on the rise. In July and August, the number of incidents in which humanitarian workers were harmed and the property of humanitarian organizations was damaged rose by nearly 30% compared to May and June.