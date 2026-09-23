‘Journey to Yourself’ launches ready-made travel routes across Ukraine, pilot trip in Mykolaiv region tested

The national program ‘Journey to Yourself. Paths to Recovery’ is launching a new feature on the dosebe.travel platform, with ready-made travel routes across Ukraine, and is preparing author-led trips, the project press service said.

“The launch of ready-made solutions – travel routes – will help balance the load on popular destinations and diversify the travel experience,” Head of the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine (DART) Natalia Tabaka said, according to the statement.

The main goal of the new format is to make planning trips for domestic tourists as easy as possible. Opinion leaders, entrepreneurs, experts and the project team will share author-led routes as part of the program.

Tabaka said Mykolaiv region was chosen as the first destination for a reason, as it is a region “with incredible potential and people who today need our support and attention.”

The first ready-made route was developed by the ‘Journey to Yourself. Paths to Recovery’ team jointly with the Resorts and Tourism Department of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, local communities and tourism businesses. Tourists are offered walking tours, master classes and visits to craft producers.

The trip begins at the Hranitno-Stepove Pobuzhzhia regional landscape park, then continues to creative workshops, local wineries and farms, and concludes with a return to nature on the shores of the Tyligul Estuary.

In August 2026, Ukrainian influencers, including Yevhen Klopotenko, Maks Uzol and Olia Manko, Yevhen Synelnykov, Oleksandr Teren, Alina Ostrovska and Sofiia Bezverkha, tested the route together with the project team.

According to the DART press service, all locations included in such routes, from accommodation facilities to local production sites, undergo thorough selection by the project team, commission and expert council of the program. They are assessed for compliance with the program’s philosophy, established criteria and legal requirements. Only businesses operating legally, paying taxes and meeting the program’s mandatory criteria are included.

The website has introduced special accessibility markings, allowing people with disabilities and people with reduced mobility to plan trips.

“In August, we launched the dosebe.travel platform in test mode as a basic MVP version (Minimum Viable Product). The team is actively working on scaling it up. So ready-made routes are the first additional feature we are opening for users. Ready-made routes with verified participants make it possible to travel comfortably while supporting local businesses,” Brand Ukraine Head Maria Lipiatska said.

As reported, on August 11, DART and Brand Ukraine, in cooperation with Saatchi&Saatchi Ukraine, launched the national ‘Through Your Own to Yourself’ campaign as part of the national program ‘Journey to Yourself. Paths to Recovery.’

The practical continuation of the campaign was a website that serves as a personal travel assistant, helping users create a personalized recovery route based on their individual needs, interests and requests.

The platform was developed with support from the Swiss-Ukrainian project ‘Cohesion and Regional Development of Ukraine’ (UCORD), implemented with the support of Switzerland by NIRAS Sweden AB.