Former head of Commercial Cassation Court suspected of laundering UAH 26 mln in assets – NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have notified the former head of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court of suspicion of legalization (laundering) of proceeds of crime.

In 2021-2022, the suspect acquired assets worth about UAH 26 million, including a house with a land plot, two apartments and four land plots, NABU said in a Telegram post on Wednesday.

According to the bureau, to conceal the illegal origin of the funds and the actual owner of the assets, the former court head involved a subordinate who effectively served as his secretary in the scheme. The illegally acquired property was officially registered in the name of her mother, allowing the traces of the crime to be concealed and the assets to be laundered, the bureau said.

The former subordinate and her mother were also notified of suspicion of committing the crime.