Kallas discusses ending the conflict between USA and Iran, resuming shipping through Strait of Hormuz with Iranian FM

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas discussed with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi the diplomatic prospects for ending the war between the USA and Iran and fully restoring passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Navigation must be free and unimpeded, both in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait,” she said on X.

According to Kallas, no fees or other charges were levied for passage through the Strait of Hormuz prior to the war; therefore, in her view, there should be none after the war ends either.

The parties also discussed the diplomatic prospects for ending the war between the USA and Iran.

Kallas also raised the issue of domestic repression in Iran, specifically the rapid rise in the number of executions and death sentences.