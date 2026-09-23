Zelenskyy: Ukraine agrees to safe passage regime for vessels in Black Sea, awaits Russia's response

Ukraine is ready to contribute to ensuring safe shipping and food security in the Black Sea if Russia is also ready to take real steps toward de-escalation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“We agree to a passage regime that can ensure safety, and are now awaiting Russia's response. Ukraine is ready to contribute to ensuring calm, safe shipping and food security in the Black Sea if Russia is also ready to take real steps toward de-escalation,” Zelenskyy said at the sixth summit of the Crimea Platform on Wednesday.