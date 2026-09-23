Darnytsia pharma company declines to comment on damage details for security reasons

Pharmaceutical company Darnytsia, citing security concerns, declined to comment on details of the damage caused by an enemy attack, the company's board chair Kateryna Zahoriy said.

"For security reasons and until the competent authorities complete their work, we are not commenting on the nature of the damage or its consequences. At this point, we can confirm that there were no fatalities among employees," she wrote on Facebook.

"Please – do not post anything," Zahoriy added.

As reported, Kyiv came under another massive Russian drone attack on Wednesday, September 23. According to official data from the Kyiv City Military Administration and media reports, strikes and falling debris in Kyiv's Darnytsky district hit a filling station and a transport infrastructure facility.

In June this year, a massive Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv damaged production facilities of the company's pharmaceutical plant. There were no casualties.