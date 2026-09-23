Zelenskyy: 24 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv; Russia turning civilian and critical infrastructure into targets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that 24 people were injured in a Russian strike on Kyiv, and that Russian forces continue to target civilian and critical infrastructure.

“Since this morning, work has been underway to deal with the aftermath of Russian strikes on Kyiv. The Russians launched many drones against the city, a significant number of them jet-powered,” Zelenskyy said in a post published on Facebook Wednesday.

According to him, Russia continues to target civilian and critical infrastructure, specifically pharmaceutical facilities, gas stations, railways, communications infrastructure, and shopping centers.

“As of now, two people have been reported killed and another 24 wounded. My condolences to their families and loved ones,” the President noted.

He also reported that strikes were recorded against cities and communities in eight regions.

“At every meeting during the UN General Assembly, we are working to ensure continued support for Ukraine. Equally important is the fair pressure exerted on Russia through sanctions,” Zelenskyy stressed.

According to him, virtually all of Ukraine’s partners agree that, given such strikes and while the war continues, it is no time for weakness: “It is important that sanctions send a signal to Russia, including its oligarchs, that the war must be ended, not simply waited out.”